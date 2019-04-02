

The retrial of four people charged in connection with a Bradford man's 2015 death continued today, with the Crown attorney`s opening statement.

Julian Zenczuk, Ebenezer Ampadu, James Paniccia and Jillian Clare are all on trial for manslaughter and assault charges.

A mistrial was granted a year ago after it was discovered one of the jurors decided to do their own research on the case. The judge warning this new jury today, that type of research is forbidden.

The Crown told the courtroom today that even though the four accused never intended to kill Bradford’s James McCallen, there was intent to assault him and his son.

James McCallen and son Ryan Mcgrath were walking home after a night of drinking in downtown Bradford in September 2015 when they were allegedly assaulted by a group in their 20's.

McCallen would die days later from injuries to his head.

In his opening statement to the jury today, Crown attorney Fred Temple said, "We are not alleging there was intent to kill, only the intent to commit an assault."

Temple telling the jury although all four were not directly involved in the assault, others were allegedly encouraging it.

"Some were what we call abettors…to encourage by words or by interactions and that is an offence," Temple added.

"It was the skull fracture that caused serious injury to the left side of Mr. McCallen's brain. He never did regain consciousness before the day he died," Temple told the courtroom.

Temple also told the jury that McCallen's blood alcohol level at the time of the altercation was more than four times the legal limit but added, "He did not have any defensive type wounds on his body."

The trial is scheduled to last seven weeks. Tomorrow the crown is expected to call the first of at least six witnesses.