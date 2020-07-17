BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario is allowing bars to reopen in Stage 3, but not everyone is happy with the decision.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is calling on the government to rethink reopening indoor bars in the province.

"When people consume alcohol, inhibitions are lowered, making them much less likely to practice physical distancing, proper masking behaviours and good hand hygiene," said OMA Presidet Dr. Samantha Hill.

According to the OMA, Montreal has seen a spike in COVID cases; many traced back to indoor bars.

The OMA says the bars were following public safety guidelines.

"Indoor locations with decreased air ventilation present a particularly high risk of transmission," Hill added.

"We know how important reopening is for business and Ontario's economy, and we strongly urge the government to learn from other jurisdiction's mistakes when it comes to reopening bars," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "We need to keep moving forward, but caution is needed as we can't afford another full lockdown."