BARRIE, ONT. -- Four recreational centres in Barrie officially reopened Friday as part of Ontario's Step 3 reopening plan that includes more lenient measures.

The Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre are open, but the ice pad remains closed.

The swimming pool at Allandale Recreation Centre is currently available to high-performance athletes only, but the rest of the centre is open to everyone.

The City of Barrie said the facilities would have weekend closures throughout the summer.

The remaining community centres will remain closed until further notice. They include:

Dorian Parker Centre

Lampman Lane Community Centre

Parkview Community Centre

Southshore Community Centre

Eastview Arena

The province entered the final phase of its three-tiered COVID-19 reopening plan on July 16.

The list of permissible activities is available here.

As more facilities and activities reopen, the concern for Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, remains around the Delta variant, which is taking hold of countries globally.

Earlier this week, Gardner said more residents need to be vaccinated with the concerning potential increase in COVID-19 infections in the months ahead. The region's top doctor said that to have "true herd immunity," a 90 per cent vaccination rate would likely be required.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips