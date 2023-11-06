Open beer cans found inside vehicle after rollover in Innisfil

A 31-year-old motorist faces charges of impaired driving after rolling his vehicle on Sunday afternoon in Innisfil.

Police say the vehicle left the road on 20th Sideroad, just north of the 7th Line, and crashed into the brush, ending up on its side around 4 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

"Alcohol - even one drink - and many drugs can impair your ability to drive safely. Make the right choices, and help prevent tragedies. Always drive sober to ensure you arrive alive and protect the lives of other motorists and pedestrians," South Simcoe police stated.

Open beer cans are visible inside a vehicle that crashed on the 20th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont., on Sun., Nov. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

The impact caused the vehicle's airbags to deploy.

The accused, a man from Innisfil, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with the impaired driving charges, he was also handed a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was removed from the brush and towed to an impound yard, where it will remain for seven days as a result of the charges.