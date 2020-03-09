BARRIE -- Starting this Spring, Ontarians with anxiety or depression will be eligible for free therapy services as part of the province's new plan.

Minister of Health Christine Elliott unveiled the project, dubbed Mindability, on March 3.

In addition to free therapy, the new plan would also provide support for people dealing with addictions.

Mindability is part of Ontario's new Roadmap to Wellness program, which rests on four pillars -- improving quality, expanding existing services, implementing innovative solutions and improving access.

It will be funded like OHIP, with no out-of-pocket costs, according to a press release. The new Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence will be the foundation of this new program.

As part of the 'implementing innovative solutions' pillar of Roadmap to Wellness, Mindability will include a variety of services, including internet-based modules, telephone coaching and in-person group and individual therapy.

"This new roadmap will help us build healthier communities by alleviating growing pressures on our hospitals and, in doing so, significantly support our goal of ending hallway health care," stated Elliott.

The province plans to invest $20 million into Roadmap to Wellness this year. It will also invest $3.8 billion over 10 years toward new services and the expansion of programs.