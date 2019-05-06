

The Canadian Press





The C-E-O of a tree nursery in Kemptville says he can't afford to keep growing three million trees that are already in the ground.

Ed Patchell of Ferguson Tree Nursery says he has little choice but to destroy the saplings after the province announced it was scrapping the 50 Million Tree project.

He says that without funding from that project, he can't afford to keep growing millions of baby trees that are already in the ground.

Patchell says it costs money to grow them, and it's cheaper to destroy them now rather than waiting until they're bigger.