ONTARIO -- Ontario says its problematic new licence plates will stop being manufactured on March 4, and the old white-and-blue plates will be issued until problem is fixed.

The Progressive Conservative government has acknowledged there is a problem with the new plates that makes them difficult to read in the dark.

Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson says the government has reached a solution with manufacturer 3M Canada at no cost to taxpayers.

She says law enforcement and other stakeholders will be conducting testing.

But the government will not identify the root cause of the problem with the plates.

An updated plate is expected to start being made within two weeks, but until they are available for distribution, drivers needing new licence plates will be getting the old style embossed ones, starting March 5.