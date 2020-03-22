TORONTO -- Ontario says it will allow some child care centres in the province to stay open to care for the children of health care workers and first responders.



The province says the centres will be required to follow existing health and safety requirements and have a plan in place should any staff, children or parents be exposed to COVID-19.



All child care centres in the province were ordered to close earlier this week when the government declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the centres will also be required to limit the number of children they care for at one time.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total in the province to 424.



The total includes eight resolved cases and three deaths.

No information is listed for the majority of the new cases, but two women in their 20s are among the newest positive tests.