TORONTO, ONT. -- Ontario will receive $7 billion out of a $19-billion pandemic recovery package agreed to between the federal government and provinces today.

Premier Doug Ford says the money will help the province provide critical services and get its economy going again.

Ford lauded the deal with Ottawa today while visiting a farm in southwestern Ontario.

The federal funding is expected to help provinces fund things like child care, contact tracing and personal protective equipment.

The money will also be used to bail out municipalities that are faced with soaring expenses and plunging revenues due to the pandemic.

Ford has said the province's pandemic-related expenses have reached $23 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020.