Ontario to boost paramedic care across the province

it could be seen as 300 more chances to save a life.

The Ontario government is helping more people become paramedics in Ontario by adding more than 300 spaces in college programs across Ontario this year.

"There is a significant demand for paramedics in communities across the province, and our government is making it as easy as possible for those who want to train and work in this important profession," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "In partnership with the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs, we are strengthening Ontario's paramedic workforce for years to come."

Detailed in the A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care program, more student spaces in primary care paramedic programs will make it easier for future paramedics to access education and training closer to home.

Expanding the pipeline of talent for the future will also help bolster the paramedic workforce and ensure emergency services are available to respond to emergencies when Ontarians need them.

"By expanding enrolment for paramedic programs in Ontario, our government is helping more students gain access to world-class postsecondary training closer to home," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

"These new spots will play a critical role in addressing the current shortage of paramedics by preparing more highly-skilled healthcare professionals to enter the workforce and provide the excellent care Ontarians deserve," Dunlop said.