

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government says 63 per cent of students who took a survey on campus sexual violence reported they have experienced some type of sexual harassment.

Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities Merrilee Fullerton called the results of the Student Voices on Sexual Violence Survey -- which 160,000 students took -- disturbing and committed $6 million in grant funding to bolster sexual violence programs on campus.

The government grant for campus safety programs will focus on training for staff, students, and volunteers, and fund security cameras, enhanced lighting and online safety apps.

The province will also now require all colleges and universities to report annually on the measures taken to support students who have experienced sexual violence.

Schools will also be required to review their sexual violence policies and form task forces to address the issue by September.

The survey was made up of over 50 questions that gauge respondents' perceptions of consent and rape myths, their experiences with sexual violence, and how well they think their school responds to reports of sexual violence.