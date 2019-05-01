

The Ontario government is cutting a 50-million-dollar fund that helped control the cost of childcare.

The system was introduced under the previous Liberal government as a way to offset an increase in the minimum wage.

The government gave millions to child care centres so they wouldn’t pass on extra staffing costs to parents.

Advocates say without the fund many centres will be forced to raise their fees.

Ontario’s Education Minister is defending the cut, pointing to a recently announced child care tax credit.

The move has already led to at least one child care centre in Peel Region telling parents that their fees will increase -- up to an extra $72 a month for full-time infant care.

- With files from The Canadian Press