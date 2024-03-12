BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ontario's Special Olympians ruled the hoops

    The Wasaga Beach Eagles basketball team at the Special Olympics event in Stayner, Ont., Sat. March 9, 2024 (Source: OPP) The Wasaga Beach Eagles basketball team at the Special Olympics event in Stayner, Ont., Sat. March 9, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Dozens of local Special Olympic athletes hosted their first-ever basketball tournament at the Stayner Collegiate Institute.

    Partnering with the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), teams gathered from Collingwood, Owen Sound, Thornbury, Orillia, South Simcoe and Toronto to play against the Wasaga Beach team Saturday.

    "These athletes showed incredible athletic skills, played with great sportsmanship, and provided an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of friends and family," said Const. Mike Osborne of the Huronia OPP.

    The outcome was a huge success due to the efforts of all the volunteers, including first responders, who helped with first aid and scorekeeping.

    The Huronia West OPP would like to extend their gratitude for being included in such an incredible event and look forward to next year.

