BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario's finance minister was in Barrie today to check on how businesses are operating during the pandemic.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said he wanted a ground-level feel for how the new realities are impacting local companies.

"Part of what I have been doing is getting out around Ontario to kick the tires on how employees are keeping people safe," Phillips said.

The minister, who comes from a business background, said he's heard a common theme from many business owners.

"They are asking us to be clearer about, you know, what they can do and what they can't do," he explained.

Sarah Taylor, with the local Chamber of Commerce, said clarity has been an issue, and reminded business owners that help is available.

"They just want to know. They want clarification on what they need to do to open properly," she said.

"We've also got lists on our website, things that you can do answering any questions you might have about opening your business," Taylor added.

The finance minister said many businesses that are allowed to reopen haven't - for a variety of reasons.

The minister urged them to take their time and open their doors when they are able and ready.