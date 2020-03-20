BARRIE -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pointing parents and students toward online learning resources while schools are closed due to COVID-19. Ford says the "learn at home" online portal doesn't replace school, but is meant to address parents' concerns that kids will fall behind during this period.

The resources offer interactive activities for elementary students and a focus on STEM courses for high school students. Many of the online activities are from TVO, the province's public broadcaster. Its television schedule is also being changed to add more educational programming for kids during the day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered the school closure for two weeks following March break. Ontario is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total in the province to 308.That's the largest single-day increase in new cases.The total includes five resolved cases and two deaths.

No information is listed for about half of the new cases, but two people are listed as being hospitalized and four are in a long-term care home in the Durham Region. It's not yet known how the four people in the long-term care facility -- ranging in age from 60s to 90s -- contracted the virus.'