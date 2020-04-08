BARRIE -- Ontario is reporting its largest single-day increase with 550 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 21 more deaths.

Province-wide, 2,074 people have recovered from the virus, but 174 have lost their lives.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Medical Officer of Health, predicts the worst is yet to come, saying the daily occurrences of lab-confirmed tests are expected to rise through April.

Dr. Gardner says the models project 15 to 20 deaths this month and hundreds of more cases because community-spread is rampant.

The town of Bradford is reporting the most cases in the region, with 27 people infected, Barrie has 20 cases, followed by New Tecumseth with 12, Orillia with nine and Gravenhurst with six confirmed cases.

The health unit says 40 people have recovered from the virus, 14 are hospitalized, including a man in his 30s from Bradford West Gwillimbury, and five seniors with underlying medical conditions have died.

Dr. Gardner warned residents who frequently leave home and possibly unwittingly spread the virus throughout the community.

"Caution about the number of times you go shopping or go to premises somewhere. I think outdoors - you're probably safer, but even so, you probably want to limit the number of times you go out in a day."

SMDHU medical officer of health also reiterated the need for those 70 years of age and older to remain home.

"They should [be] very, very cautious about going out," Dr. Gardner says.

With Easter weekend just days away, he also stressed family getting together should only happen via technology rather than in person.

He adds that it is possible to carry the virus and not be aware of it. "I have no symptoms, but maybe I'm shedding virus, and I wouldn't want to give it to a family member of mine, and I certainly wouldn't want to give it to my parents in their 80s – and so I won't be seeing them until this is over."