BARRIE -- The number of COVID-19 deaths and case numbers in Ontario has reached a single-day high, with 55 deaths and 564 cases reported on Friday morning.

There are now 9,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 478 deaths and 4,556 recoveries. The data shows that 362 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Friday's jump in reported cases marks a 6.3 percent increase over the previous day.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 has continued to rise throughout the week, though the number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit (ICU) has declined slightly.

On Thursday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and one death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Simcoe-Muskoka now sits at 174 cases, 12 deaths and 77 people recovered.

