A realtor from Aurora tried her luck with the lottery and won big.

Sasha Brunet said she recently started playing the lottery and was shocked when she won $342,257.10 with the Lotto Max ticket she purchased at Longo's on Wellington Street in Aurora.

She also took home an extra $20 on another Lotto Max selection in the June 2 draw.

Brunet said she couldn't believe it when she validated her ticket and the lottery terminal shut down.

"It's exciting to win," she said.

She first shared the news with her husband, who "was thrilled."

Brunet said she had yet to make any major plans with her winnings.

"Maybe we'll treat ourselves to something in the future," she noted.

Lotto Max costs $5 per play, with draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is worth an estimated $15 million.