TORONTO -- A tentative deal has been struck between Ontario and the final major teachers' union without a contract.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the government announced the tentative agreement today.

Union president Harvey Bischof says the teachers did not get everything they wanted in the agreement, but the deal will provide stability in the province's schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the deal advances the priorities of parents and teachers.

In recent months, the province has reached tentative contracts with three other teachers' unions after contentious negotiations.