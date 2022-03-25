Ontario pumps more than $2 million into Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) got a boost from the Ontario government on Friday to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

The province pumped more than $2 million into the Muskoka hospital as part of Ontario's $572.3 million investment to help hospitals recoup and regain financial stability.

"This funding will help ease the financial pressure on hospitals so that they can continue to provide high-quality care and ensure our health care system is prepared to respond to any scenario," stated Health Minister Christine Elliott in a release.

"Hospitals were hit hard by the pandemic, but I am pleased that our government is investing in medium-sized hospitals like MAHC so they can recover from financial pressures and prepare for the future," said MPP Norman Miller.

In the 2021 budget, the province increased the base funding for small and medium-sized hospitals by a minimum of one per cent, addressing "historical underfunding."