Ontario proposed to lift unnecessary regulations on food banks
Shelves at the Barrie Food Bank are in need of replenishing on Wed., Sept. 25, 2019 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 3:32PM EDT
The provincial government is proposing to lift what it says are some unnecessary regulations on food banks and other not-for-profit groups involved in food donation such as soup kitchens and after-school programs.
The changes would allow organizations that serve low risk foods such as fresh fruit and pre-packaged items to operate without industrialized cleaning equipment meant for restaurants and a certified food-handler on site.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the regulations currently don't distinguish between fast-food outlets and various not-for-profit groups that provide food to people in need.
The Ontario government is seeking feedback on the proposed changes until November 27th.