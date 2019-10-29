The provincial government is proposing to lift what it says are some unnecessary regulations on food banks and other not-for-profit groups involved in food donation such as soup kitchens and after-school programs.

The changes would allow organizations that serve low risk foods such as fresh fruit and pre-packaged items to operate without industrialized cleaning equipment meant for restaurants and a certified food-handler on site.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the regulations currently don't distinguish between fast-food outlets and various not-for-profit groups that provide food to people in need.

The Ontario government is seeking feedback on the proposed changes until November 27th.