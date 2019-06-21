Featured
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff resigns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, sits alongside Chief of Staff Dean French as they prepare to hear Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speak at the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto on Saturday, November 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 8:01PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned.
In a statement, Ford says Dean French will be returning to the private sector.
Earlier today, Ford revoked the appointments of two people to lucrative foreign posts a day after announcing them, following reports that they had personal ties to French.
French has also clashed with Progressive Conservative caucus members, who have bristled at a reportedly aggressive management style that reduced at least one to tears.
Ford's statement says French had always planned on leaving government after one year.
He says French's legacy will be that of leading a successful election campaign and a successful first year of government.