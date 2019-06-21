

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned.

In a statement, Ford says Dean French will be returning to the private sector.

Earlier today, Ford revoked the appointments of two people to lucrative foreign posts a day after announcing them, following reports that they had personal ties to French.

French has also clashed with Progressive Conservative caucus members, who have bristled at a reportedly aggressive management style that reduced at least one to tears.

Ford's statement says French had always planned on leaving government after one year.

He says French's legacy will be that of leading a successful election campaign and a successful first year of government.