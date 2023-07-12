Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board

Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.

Ontario Provincial Police say a concerned caller reported the possibly impaired driver in a parking lot on Cann Street in Huntsville Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested the 39-year-old man from South River and charged him with impaired operation, two counts of breach of conditions, and having cannabis readily available.

Police say it's unclear why the driver had the baby raccoon in his possession.

Officers took the animal to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, where it will receive care until it's ready to be released into the wild.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.