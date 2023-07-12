Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board
Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Ontario Provincial Police say a concerned caller reported the possibly impaired driver in a parking lot on Cann Street in Huntsville Wednesday morning.
Officers arrested the 39-year-old man from South River and charged him with impaired operation, two counts of breach of conditions, and having cannabis readily available.
Police say it's unclear why the driver had the baby raccoon in his possession.
Officers took the animal to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, where it will receive care until it's ready to be released into the wild.
Police ask anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
BoC says path to 2 per cent inflation will be longer than expected: Why is there a target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
One person charged after raid at Montreal magic mushroom shop; owner vows to reopen
One person arrested during a police raid on an illegal magic mushroom shop in Montreal has been charged with drug trafficking.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers and retirees experience issues with new benefits provider
On July 1, the federal government switched medical coverage for its members from Sun Life to Canada Life. That move affected 1.7 million federal public service employees, retirees and their eligible dependents.
-
Second man struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course dies
The second man struck by lightning at a Kanata golf course last month has died.
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
An Ottawa family has erected a giant, pink sign on their front lawn calling out an anonymous neighbour who complained to the city's bylaw office about their mobile basketball net.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home
A family in Hamilton, Ont. says they haven’t been able to use their driveway since February after the city deemed their neighbour’s home unsafe and cordoned off part of their property
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Police charge 81-year-old driver after pedestrian hurt in Cambridge crash
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a senior driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a Cambridge crash on Tuesday.
London
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
-
Government of Canada invests $300K to support electric vehicle sector in London
This funding will go towards supporting long-term growth in the electric vehicle sector in the London region.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canadore College conducting forestry study on carbon absorption as part of new climate project
Canadore College is leading a new sustainability project focusing on trees – a ‘boots on the ground’ study of the yield and carbon absorption rates of trees.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Windsor
-
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
-
After airline loses Ontario teen's walker, her sister says she needed to cite CTA rights to get it back
A Windsor family is feeling a sense of relief after coming to a resolution with a major airline over a lost walker belonging to a teenager with a physical disability — but the family is taking issue with the turbulence they experienced to get there.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday evening as the region remains under a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.
Calgary
-
‘Historically low levels’: Support for Calgary mayor and councillors remains minimal, poll says
A new poll suggests Calgarians' views on both the mayor and city councillors remain decidedly negative.
-
Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill by multi-vehicle crash
A multi-vehicle incident had the Trans-Canada Highway at a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, B.C.
-
17th Ave. BIA exploring interest in a car-free thoroughfare
More than 3,000 people have responded to a survey by the 17th Ave. Business Improvement Area (BIA), with 80 per cent of respondents open to the idea of closing the southwest thoroughfare to traffic.
Saskatoon
-
Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation
Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.
-
Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
-
1 killed in crash south of Grande Prairie
RCMP responded to a serious crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck with a trailer in the area of Resources Road and Township Road 704A Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. non-profit working to reduce stigma around feral felines to tackle cat overpopulation
Feral felines are in the spotlight in Fort Langley, B.C., where a local non-profit society is on a compassionate campaign to tackle cat overpopulation.
-
B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm
An officer with the B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, according to the province's prosecution service.
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.