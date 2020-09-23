TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting 335 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with three new deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 102 cases reported in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region and 65 in Ottawa.

She says 69 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province is also reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 21 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 153 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 48,087, which includes 2,835 deaths and 41,600 cases classified as resolved.

The latest figures come as the Progressive Conservative government is expected to reveal another part of its fall pandemic preparedness plan today.

Yesterday Premier Doug Ford announced that the first part of the strategy involved spending $70 million to purchase millions of seasonal flu shots, which he encouraged all residents to get.

Opposition critics slammed the message, saying it wasn't nearly enough to address rising COVID-19 case numbers across the province.

Meanwhile, the government says it will hire 98 new labour inspectors this fall as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the government will begin to recruit the workers in October.

The hiring blitz will increase the number of government inspectors from 409 to 507 and will cost $11.6 million.

McNaughton says the inspectors will allow the government to respond faster to situations that may arise during the pandemic.

Labour inspectors investigate workplace hazards, injuries, fatalities and work refusals. They also have the power to stop unsafe work, order employers to comply with the law, and initiate prosecutions.