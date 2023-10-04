Ontario ministry encourages employment during National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Employing people with disabilities and creating inclusive workplaces is the focus of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) throughout October.
The Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility says hiring employees of all abilities helps employers meet their goals and boosts productivity and innovation.
"The late David Onley, Ontario's former Lieutenant Governor, said to me, the best thing we can do for people with disabilities is to provide good paying jobs and meaningful training," said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.
"Our government is working hard to ensure businesses are more accessible and inclusive for people of all abilities."
Throughout the year, the province is helping make workplaces more accessible and inclusive by funding and promoting inclusive employment opportunities, including:
They are helping 3,770 people with disabilities to find meaningful jobs in their communities by investing $6.5 million through the Skills Development Fund Training Stream for five innovative projects.
Giving businesses the resources to hire and create more inclusive workplaces through the Discover Ability Roadmap.
Investing in the EnAbling Change Program to help make sectors more inclusive through projects including:
Additionally, the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility will be:
- Providing career planning, skills assessments and counselling to help job seekers with disabilities through Ontario Employment Assistance Services.
- Creating awareness about how employers can access fresh talent and reach new customers by hiring people with disabilities.
- Helping organizations ensure their hiring process is accessible with our Accessible Recruitment Process Checklist.
- Delivering helpful information for employees about receiving accommodations in the workplace and for businesses and organizations about accommodation requirements.
Once again, the Ontario government will participate in the Ontario Disability Employment Network's Light It Up! For NDEAM event.
On October 19, buildings across Ontario will be lit in blue and purple to promote National Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlight inclusive employment.
