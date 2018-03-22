Featured
Ontario minister apologizes 'eye candy' comment made during hospital announcement
Steven Del Duca makes his way to a Cabinet briefing after being officially sworn in as Transportation Minister at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 24, 2014. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 3:42PM EDT
Ontario's finance minister is apologizing for referring to male and female hospital workers as "eye candy" during a funding announcement in Toronto on Thursday.
Charles Sousa's comments were called degrading by Progressive Conservative legislator Lisa MacLeod.
Sousa initially said his remarks were meant to thank the hospital workers standing behind him, and said the comments were taken out of context.
He has since posted an apology on social media, saying his choice of words was "inappropriate."
In a separate incident on Thursday, MacLeod took Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca to task for calling a question she asked at the legislature "adorable."
Del Duca apologized for his remarks and says he used a poor choice of words in his response to MacLeod.