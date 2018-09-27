

CTV Barrie





Midwives across Ontario, including in our region, rallied on Thursday to raise awareness about a landmark decision by the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal on pay equity.

The tribunal ruled the province’s failure to monitor compensation for Ontario’s most female-dominated profession amounted to discrimination.

According to the Association of Ontario Midwives, the pay equity gap is at least 48%.

Midwifery was first legislated in 1994, and the range of midwife services is considered more comparable to a family physician at the community health care centre.

“Today is a pay equity rally to raise awareness of the pay gap that has developed between midwives and the rest of comparable health care providers, and the issue that midwifery and women’s health care deserves more funding than the Ontario government is giving it,” said Sara Stainton, a registered midwife.

The next step is for the Association for Ontario Midwives and the Ministry of Health to sit down and fix the pay gap and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.