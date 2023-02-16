Ontario man splits $5 million lottery jackpot to take home $2.5 million
An Ontario man is an instant millionaire with his recent Lotto 6/49 win.
Shane King split the $5 million jackpot with another winner in the December 31 draw to walk away with $2.5 million.
"It's a dream come true," said the New Tecumseth man.
The 54-year-old said this was his first big win after a decade of playing the lottery.
"The emotions really took over. I couldn't believe it. I told my wife, and she was so excited," he said.
He said he was so shocked by his luck that he had to keep checking his ticket that he purchased at Cookstown Mart on Queen Street in Cookstown.
"Not because I didn't believe it, but because I wanted to see the $2.5 million prize amount," he said.
King is self-employed and said he plans to take his time to decide what to do with his winnings.
"I will talk to a financial advisor and think of my future," he said.
The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday.
