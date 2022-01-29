Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in Bracebridge

A Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.

Steve McNeil lost his mother to the disease back in 2013. Ever since, he's become a tireless advocate for Alzheimer's research, bringing in thousands of dollars over the last nine years through his 1926 skate initiatives.

"With COVID the way it's been, I've decided to travel around Ontario to all the different Alzheimer's regions and do a 19 hour and 26-minute skating event and try to bring the community together," McNeil tells CTV News Barrie. "Coming out of COVID, hopefully, we can come out of this altogether and be for the better."

The fundraiser sees McNeil skate for 19 hours and 26 minutes at a time, a time chosen as a tribute to his mother, who was born in 1926. However, he says his mission is much broader than that.

"I'm humbled when people show up at these faculties right across the country from coast to coast, and they tell me about their mother or their father or their grandfather," says McNeil. "It's what energizes me to know that I'm skating for their family, and that's a term I use with a lot of people; I'm skating for your family."

His latest skating fundraiser was held Saturday in Bracebridge's Memorial Park. He began at midnight, braving his way through temperatures that dipped into the -30's during the overnight hours. However, as he's done skates in cities across the country over the last nine years, he says he's seen much colder conditions.

"It's not even in the top five, to be honest with you, but that's a conversation for another day," McNeil says with a laugh. "I've been across Canada twice, so Alberta, I don't think Alberta the four times I've skated there has ever been warmer than -40. So it kind of drops this one down the list.

In addition to raising much-needed funds, McNeil says his main goal is to raise much-needed awareness for the disease.

Once he heard McNeil was coming to Bracebridge, Tom Bruin from Gravenhurst decided to lace up and join him, raising more than $1,000 for the cause.

"It was a reminder of my sister," says Bruin, who has lost multiple family members to the disease. "I know that there are people in the community that can benefit from support, so I hope they get the support that they need. It's a difficult disease."

McNeil donates all funds raised to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Society, where his skate is taking place. For Saturday, the funds will be directed towards the Alzheimer's Society of Simcoe Muskoka, one of the smallest in the province.

"It's so heartwarming because there are just so many people living in our community, 2700 plus people living in our community with dementia, and it's not one of those diseases that does get a lot of attention really, and we're starting to see more and more, and he really brings that attention to support people living with this disease," says Karen Quemby, the executive director of the Alzheimer's Society of Muskoka.

Quemby says the funds will help the organization as they continue to adapt to providing different levels of service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McNeil says he plans to do eight skates during his latest fundraising efforts. His final one will be on Family Day just north of Orillia.

If you'd like to help, you can click here.