Ontario man concerned after his cancer surgery was postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases

Peter Bird expected to spend Monday on an operating table, having a cancerous tumour carved out of his lung.

Instead, the 79-year-old was at home in Bracebridge, Ont., with few answers about when he'll be able to get surgery.

Bird's surgery is one of the thousands put off in recent days at the direction of Queen's Park to protect hospital capacity during the Omicron-fuelled wave of the pandemic.

The Bracebridge senior describes the shock and dread he felt when he first learned he had a golf ball-sized tumour in his right lung in early December.

He says he took comfort at the time, knowing he had a surgery set for Jan. 10 at Newmarket's Southlake Regional Health Centre.

But on Friday, Bird says he was told the surgery had been postponed.

"It really took the stuffing out of me," he tells CTV News.

"Now I'm looking forward to, I understand, at least a month before I can get back in. And what's going to happen in that month?" Bird worries about his condition worsening before his surgery can be rescheduled.

He's frustrated and says he can't understand why his procedure couldn't go ahead.

"I think this is life-threatening if it continues to grow and then spread. Instead of maybe having many years, it may be shortened," Bird says.

SOUTHLAKE ISSUES STATEMENT

In a statement to CTV News, Southlake Regional Health Centre writes in part, "Our hearts go out to anyone who is waiting for surgery right now. No one wants to cancel or delay any surgeries. Although we cannot comment on any specific patient's case, urgent and emergency surgeries are being performed, and we are trying to balance scheduling these cases as best we can.

Unfortunately, there will be some delays."

The statement notes Ontario's directive to cancel selected surgeries to increase bed capacity and free staff to be redeployed as necessary.

Southlake says patients with upcoming surgical procedures will be contacted by their physician's office of any changes.

"We understand the anxiety this causes for patients, caregivers, and family members, and we will resume more surgeries as soon as the provincial directive is adjusted, and we are able," the statement concludes.

HOSPITALS POSTPONING PROCEDURES

Since the provincial directive was given, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie has deferred more than 1,200 patient appointments, including more than 300 surgeries and endoscopy procedures.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is postponing about 100 surgeries a week.

But waiting for care isn't without consequence.

"The blunt reality is for cancer or for a tumour like [Mr. Bird] has or even for any other thing, any delay, is going to worsen your outcome," says Dr. Sohail Gandhi, former president of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA).

There's a similar caution from the current president of the organization.

"What we are seeing amongst many of our patients is that smaller problems are becoming larger problems," says Dr. Adam Kassam.

He concedes it is hard to forge ahead with surgeries when staff are stretched thin, and some operating rooms have to close.

Ontario's surgical backlog is expected to take more than two and half years to clear, though deferrals from the current wave of the pandemic have not yet been factored in.

Kassam says it will take some ingenuity to get through it, like exploring doing more procedures in community clinics rather than hospitals and ensuring enough people to do the work.