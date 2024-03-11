Ontario makes it easier for remote communities to access government services

The province is making it easier for remote communities to access in-person government services.

Todd McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, announced the launch of a new mobile service in Huntsville on Monday morning.

It is designed to be a 'service centre on wheels' by bringing ServiceOntario outlets to residents' front doors in six Northern Ontario communities rather than making them drive hundreds of kilometres to access their nearest service centre.

"This expanded community presence will significantly cut travel time to get vital government services," stated McCarthy. "It can meet the needs of many people across a wide geographical spectrum."

The new mobile centre will offer residents the same services as ServiceOntario locations, including registering driver's licenses, health cards, and parking permit services. It will also be wheelchair accessible, offer service in English and French, and can be booked in advance by appointment.

"Our government is committed to making life more convenient, more affordable," said MPP John Yakahuski, representing the riding of Renfrew - Nipissing - Pembroke. "And in the case of this mobile unit, closer to home."

While nearly 19 million individuals or businesses conducted transactions online through ServiceOntario in 2023, the province estimates that more than 24 million transactions yearly are still completed in person across ServiceOntario's 276 locations.

"It's an investment in better service, more convenient service," added McCarthy. "That's what our fellow citizens and residents have told us here."

MacTier and Burk's Falls have launched the mobile service, which will become available in Apsley, Denbigh, Whitney, and Moose Deer Point First Nation in April.