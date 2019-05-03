

Ontario will be providing disaster recovery assistance for residents in Bracebridge and Huntsville affected by flooding.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it has extended the program to those central Ontario communities -- earlier this week it activated the program in the Renfrew County and Pembroke in eastern Ontario.

It applies to primary residences and their basic contents, as well as to small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations, so damages to cottages or other secondary residences would not qualify.

The program helps cover emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property that aren't covered by insurance after a natural disaster.

Premier Doug Ford is in Muskoka today, planning to speak to officials about the flooding after giving an Ontario Chamber of Commerce speech, and says what he has seen in the affected communities breaks his heart.

The North Branch of the Muskoka River is receding. The town says residents should see lowered water levels through the day on Friday and overnight.

The South Branch of the river has stabilized, but levels are still higher than usual and will take some time to recede.

The township is reporting water levels have risen about 3-4 centimetres on Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau and Lake Joseph, and the Moon River.

Mortimer’s Point Road was closed due to flooding and will remain closed until further notice.

Anyone requiring assistance or sandbags can contact the township office at 705-765-3156.

To help businesses affected by the emergency, Muskoka Futures has launched a Flood Recovery Loan program. The assistance will provide up to $25,000 at zero percent interest for two years.

Water levels across the Gull system have stabilized.

Along the Burnt River levels continue to decrease steadily.

Levels are not expected to rise as the weekend approaches.

Residents and businesses affected by flooding should register their property with the Recovery/Event Coordinator at 705-286-1260 ext. 211 or after hours at 1-866-856-3247.

For more information head to the township’s website.

The town lifted its state of emergency on Wednesday and levels in the area continue to decline as water makes its way through the system.

Town officials say they continue to monitor the situation.

A sandbag disposal location is set up at the Madill yard (169 Madill Church Road).

Residents who are only able to access their properties by boat are exempt from the Interim Order but are asked to navigate as slowly as possible to not cause a wake.

