The Ontario Liberal Party has officially nominated Loralea Carruthers as its candidate in York-Simcoe for the June provincial election.

The former York Region District School Board trustee spoke to supporters at the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex in Sharon on Saturday afternoon.

Carruthers says she’s running because the riding needs an experienced and local leader who has shown commitment to the community.

The Holland Landing resident previously ran for the Liberals in the 2014 election, a race which she lost to PC MPP Julia Munro.

“I want to fight for the average person here in our riding. I’m very excited to be nominated officially now, and I’m not surprised I went uncontested. I’ve been a school trustee for over 15 years representing people here and helping them with their concerns. People want that kind of experience. It’s not a rookie job,” Carruthers told CTV Barrie at her nomination meeting.

Carruthers will face Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate Caroline Mulroney in the riding.