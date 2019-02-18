

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Major health-care reform, policing changes and an inaugural budget will all be on tap when politicians return to the Ontario legislature tomorrow after their winter break.

A leaked draft bill suggests Doug Ford's Conservative government will likely introduce legislation this month to create a health "super agency," moving local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and other organizations under one umbrella.

The N-D-P has warned the plan could open the door to further privatization, though the government insists there will be no two-tier system.

A budget date has yet to be announced, but Finance Minister Vic Fedeli has said his economic blueprint will show a path toward eliminating Ontario's 13.5 billion dollar deficit.

The government can expect to play defence on a number of files -- including changes to the autism program that advocates say mean many children won't get the treatment they need.

The government's consideration of removing class size caps for kindergarten and primary classes, as well as student assistance changes that favour loans over grants, are also expected to draw fire from the Opposition N-D-P.