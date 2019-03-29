

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Ontario is launching new mental health supports for provincial police officers, after more than a dozen have died by suicide in recent years.

Community Safety and Correctional Services Minister Sylvia Jones says the Ontario Provincial Police are facing a mental health crisis, with 13 officers having taken their own lives since 2012.

The province will partner with the Ontario Provincial Police Association to deliver the program, which will soon be put out for tender.

OPPA president Rob Jamieson says it's a decisive first step in addressing what he calls the largest issue facing both active and retired members.

The OPP launched an internal review after a spate of suicides among its ranks last summer.

Ontario's chief coroner is also looking into the issue, with a review of police suicides across the province after eight active officers and one recently retired officer died by suicide last year.