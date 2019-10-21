Two more hospitals in our region will receive some much-needed support from the province.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and Georgian Bay General will split $3 million specifically designated for small and medium-sized facilities.

The Ontario government announced it would invest $68 million on top of the $384 million that Ontario hospitals already received this year.

The government says this will help ensure access to high-quality care and protect existing core services in communities across the province.

The announcement comes just days after Collingwood Marine and General Hospital and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston received government funding.

Over the next decade, Ontario has committed to invest $27 billion in hospital infrastructure projects.