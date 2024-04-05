Ontario invests in new mobile program to help keep seniors active in Innisfil

The Ford government is investing $20,483 to help seniors in Innisfil live active, engaging and healthy lifestyles.

The funding will support a new mobile community-based program.

"This new Seniors Active Living Centre helps our seniors and people of all abilities continue to live healthy and independent lives," stated Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

"The funding is so helpful so that we can bring new activities all the time. You know we don't want to keep doing the same old same old; we want to keep making sure that we're incorporating new programs into what we do for the seniors," added Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The minister expects next year's funding to increase to more than $50,000.