BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ontario invests in new mobile program to help keep seniors active in Innisfil

    Mayor Lynn Dollin, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho are among those participating in an active program in Innisfil, Ont., on Fri., April 5, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Mayor Lynn Dollin, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho are among those participating in an active program in Innisfil, Ont., on Fri., April 5, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    The Ford government is investing $20,483 to help seniors in Innisfil live active, engaging and healthy lifestyles.

    The funding will support a new mobile community-based program.

    "This new Seniors Active Living Centre helps our seniors and people of all abilities continue to live healthy and independent lives," stated Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

    "The funding is so helpful so that we can bring new activities all the time. You know we don't want to keep doing the same old same old; we want to keep making sure that we're incorporating new programs into what we do for the seniors," added Mayor Lynn Dollin.

    The minister expects next year's funding to increase to more than $50,000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News