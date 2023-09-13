Ontario invests $200,000 to help Barrie police battle gun and gang violence

The Ford government announced a $200,000 investment to help Barrie police combat gun and gang violence.

The investment will help to expand the service's video surveillance program "to better protect the community."

"Cameras help police to identify offenders and deter criminal activity. This grant continues the work of our police services in identifying and apprehending those participating in crime," stated Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte.

The funding can be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance current technology and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where gun and gang violence, illegal drug activity and human trafficking are prevalent.

Barrie Police Services is one of 24 police services receiving funding through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program.