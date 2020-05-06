BARRIE -- Ontario is investing nearly 1.4-million-dollars to help the city of Barrie repair one of its busiest roads.

A stretch of Bayfield Street from Cundles Road to Livingstone Street will be resurfaced with funding from the province.

"By investing in Barrie, we can ensure local vital infrastructure is built and maintained, helping to keep people safe, keep goods moving, and driving more economic growth during these uncertain times," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Ontario is investing $30 million across the province with the Connecting Links program, with a focus on improving roads and repairing bridges.

The funding covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, up to a maximum of $3 million.