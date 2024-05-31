Ontario investing $67.3M in new schools for Simcoe County

The Ontario government revealed it would invest $67.3 million in two new schools and an addition to an existing school in Simcoe County.

"I am excited to announce a brand-new school in Innisfil, Alcona Elementary School, along with an addition for Nantyr Shores Secondary School, and a brand-new school in Barrie," announced Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin on Friday.

The investment will support nearly 1,700 new student spaces.

Highlights of the project include a $26.9 million investment for a new elementary school on Dean Avenue in Barrie's south end, creating 662 new student spaces.

Plus, $27.6 million for a new elementary school at Innisfil Beach Road and Jans Boulevard in Innisfil, creating 619 new student spaces, and $12.7 million for an expansion to Nantyr Shores Secondary School, adding 414 secondary student spaces.

John Dance, the Simcoe County District School Board director of education, emphasized the need for the new school amid rapid growth across the region.

"This funding announcement is very welcome news. The population of both Innisfil and Barrie has grown significantly. Given the urgent accommodation needs in the area, a new elementary school in Barrie, a new elementary school in Innisfil, and an expansion to Nantyr Shores Secondary School topped the list of the board's capital projects submitted in the 2023-24 priority cycle," he said, adding the sites were "shovel ready."

Despite Dance's eagerness, there was no official timeline for when construction would get underway.