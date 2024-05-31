BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ontario investing $67.3M in new schools for Simcoe County

    (L-R) Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin, and SCDSB Director of Education John Dance at the funding announcement for new schools in Simcoe County on Fri., May 31, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) (L-R) Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin, and SCDSB Director of Education John Dance at the funding announcement for new schools in Simcoe County on Fri., May 31, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    Share

    The Ontario government revealed it would invest $67.3 million in two new schools and an addition to an existing school in Simcoe County.

    "I am excited to announce a brand-new school in Innisfil, Alcona Elementary School, along with an addition for Nantyr Shores Secondary School, and a brand-new school in Barrie," announced Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin on Friday.

    The investment will support nearly 1,700 new student spaces.

    Highlights of the project include a $26.9 million investment for a new elementary school on Dean Avenue in Barrie's south end, creating 662 new student spaces.

    Plus, $27.6 million for a new elementary school at Innisfil Beach Road and Jans Boulevard in Innisfil, creating 619 new student spaces, and $12.7 million for an expansion to Nantyr Shores Secondary School, adding 414 secondary student spaces.

    John Dance, the Simcoe County District School Board director of education, emphasized the need for the new school amid rapid growth across the region.

    "This funding announcement is very welcome news. The population of both Innisfil and Barrie has grown significantly. Given the urgent accommodation needs in the area, a new elementary school in Barrie, a new elementary school in Innisfil, and an expansion to Nantyr Shores Secondary School topped the list of the board's capital projects submitted in the 2023-24 priority cycle," he said, adding the sites were "shovel ready."

    Despite Dance's eagerness, there was no official timeline for when construction would get underway.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    • Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop

      There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix. The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.

    • Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli

      One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News