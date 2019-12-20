BARRIE -- Three local hospitals will receive a combined $4.2 million for some much-needed TLC from the provincial government.

Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop made the announcement from inside Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland on Friday.

The Midland facility will receive nearly $1.6 million of the pie, as part of the province's health infrastructure renewal fund. Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital will get $2 million, and in Penetanguishene, the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care will receive about $600,000.

"Systems change, standards change, and we need to change with that," said Georgian Bay General Hospital's CEO, Gail Hunt. "Our hospital is more than 40-years-old."

Major upgrades coming to hospitals in Simcoe North where Orillia Soldiers Memorial, Georgian Bay General and Waypoint will receive a total of $4-million to repair and renew infrastructure ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/MEUihSVG49 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 20, 2019

Provincewide, $175 million has been set aside for 131 hospitals to fix crumbling structures, replace roofing, windows, heating and air conditioning systems at older facilities.

The funding will also help renew the nursing call system, which allows providers and patients communicate with each other.

The funds will have to be spent by the end of March.