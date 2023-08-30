Ontario investigators vow to solve Sonia Varaschin's 2010 murder

Ontario police vow never to stop searching for the person responsible for the death of Sonia Varaschin.

The 42-year-old woman's remains were found on Aug. 30, 2010, in a wooded area just off Beechgrove Sideroad in Caledon after officers discovered her blood-stained car in an alley behind Orangeville town hall.

Police then went to her Spring Street townhome and described finding a horrific crime scene.

Investigators said the Orangeville nurse was wrapped in blood-soaked bed sheets and dragged from her home. Her body was dumped 13 kilometres away.

Provincial police have said they believe she was targeted.

DNA evidence recovered is believed to belong to her killer, but police have yet to find a match.

Police have never revealed the details surrounding how Varaschin died, including whether a weapon was used, in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Over the past 13 years, they have held out hope someone would provide the missing piece of information that would identify the killer and bring closure to her family, noting they receive clues often and "No tip is too small."

A $50,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Police urge anyone with information that could be a crucial "piece of the puzzle" to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers.

The OPP remains adamant the killer will be caught. "We have your DNA. Look over your shoulder because the day will come when you will be arrested and held accountable for your actions."