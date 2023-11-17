Ontario injects $14 Million into Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare for 22 additional beds

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) received $14 million from the provincial government to cover the operating costs of 22 additional beds, bringing the Huntsville and Bracebridge hospital sites to 123 beds for patient care.

"This is very good news for our organization, our community, and for patients and families who rely on us for high-quality healthcare when and where they need it," stated Cheryl Harrison, MAHC president and CEO.

The announcement includes funding for surge beds, an additional Intensive Care Unit bed at each location, and 10 new inpatient rehabilitation beds.

"I am delighted Ontario Health has recognized the need to fund our 10 surge beds on a permanent basis. We have been using these beds during times of gridlock and surge, and this announcement provides guaranteed funding to meet the ongoing needs of our communities," Harrison added.

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and Huntsville Hospital Foundation still encourage community-based support for physical beds and other required hospital equipment to be purchased.