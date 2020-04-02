BARRIE -- The provincial government has announced it will implement a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of the province (Zones 1 to 36) effective April 3, at 12:01 a.m.

Residents who live in an area with a restricted fire zone cannot have an outdoor fire.

This ban also applies to all open-air fires including, campfires and cooking fires.

Cooking appliances such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment and outdoor appliances with a mechanical shutoff are permitted.

Simcoe County has not announced a county-wide ban.

Innisfil has issued a town-wide ban including all open air fires.

Social distancing can't be achieved when fighting grass and forest fires," tweeted Innisfil Fire Chief Tom Raeburn.

The ban will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer impacts the province's ability to respond to emergencies.

.