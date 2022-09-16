Ontario helps in the fight against crime on Barrie streets with $50,000 investment

The province is helping in the fight against crime on the streets of Barrie with a $50,000 investment to boost the city's video surveillance system.

The money comes from the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant program. It will be used to replace outdated equipment, enhance current technology, and install new CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where crime is most prevalent.

"The downtown should be a place where families can come to enjoy our beautiful waterfront or explore the great local businesses," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwater–Oro-Medonte.

The city's police department first installed security cameras in problem areas a decade ago.

"This grant will offer police another tool to help protect our communities and ensure our downtown stays safe," Downey added.

Barrie Police Services is one of 20 police services across Ontario to receive a grant for 2022-2023.