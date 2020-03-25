BARRIE -- Ontario is reporting 100 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 688.

It marks the highest single-day spike in cases.

Today's numbers include a ninth death and at least five people who are hospitalized, including a woman in her 20s.

There are six new cases in Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, including a woman in her 50s from Simcoe County who has been hospitalized.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the other five cases are in self-isolation.

Provincial health officials have said that increasing numbers of new cases in this period are expected, as so many Canadians return from March Break trips abroad.

A backlog of people waiting for test results remains over 10,000 in the province, meaning another spike is likely over the next week as those results come in.

The majority of cases are in self-isolation at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips.