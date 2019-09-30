Some CUPE members took to the picket lines on Monday morning after talks with the province broke down over the weekend.

Fifty-five-thousand custodians, clerical workers, early childhood educators and educational assistants launched a work-to-rule campaign across Ontario this morning. They will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

In Simcoe County, the only CUPE members are custodians. As for the public board, CUPE represents about 350 custodial and maintenance workers in the county.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it's deeply disappointing that negotiations broke down, stating this morning that his mission is to land a deal "as soon as humanly possible."

Locally, both the Catholic and public school boards will be monitoring the situation closely and say they will plan to act accordingly.

CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions says it is willing to return to the bargaining table if there is a prospect of "meaningful progress."

Contracts for Ontario's public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.