

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government says a previously announced pilot project that will see speed limits raised on three provincial highways will launch later this week.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the project, which will boost speed limits from 100 to 110 kilometres per hour, will take effect this Thursday.

Mulroney says the higher speed limits are in line with those in other provinces and mark a return to levels previously in effect in Ontario until 1975.

The routes affected by the pilot project include stretches of Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, the Queen Elizabeth Way between St. Catharines and Hamilton, and Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border.

The ministry will be posting enhanced signs and safety messages on the affected routes to make the public aware of the changes.

Mulroney says the pilot project will also include public consultations on the effect of the new speed limits, and members of the public can complete an online survey until Nov. 23.