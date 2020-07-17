BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing $581,000 to help improve the health of Lake Simcoe.

The province announced four new projects that would reduce the amount of pollutants from getting into the lake and build on the progress that started in 2009 to protect and restore the lake and its watershed.

"Ten years ago, local environmental and conservation organizations, advocates and all levels of government came together as a community to restore the Lake Simcoe watershed, resulting in the Lake Simcoe Protection Plan," said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The 10-year report shows that more than 15 kilometres of degraded shorelines were restored, more than 55-thousands trees and shrubs were planted, and 120 hectares of wetlands were repaired.

"The results of the 10-year report are very encouraging, but there is more work to be done," said Andrea Khanjin, MPP for Barrie-Innisfil.