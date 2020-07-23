BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has received provincial approval for a new elementary school to be built in Innisfil.

The Ontario government announced it is investing over $500 million to build 30 new schools, including the new facility in Innisfil.

"When I speak to parents, I hear the importance they place on having more schools in our community so their children can spend less time on the school bus and more time in the classroom," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

"Our financing of the new, yet-to-be-named elementary school in Innisfil, further demonstrates our government's historic investment in Ontario's schools and our overall commitment to supporting our students and families," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The funding would include 49 new licenced childcare spaces and three child care rooms.

The province also announced nearly $6 million for a new replacement school for Shanty Bay Public School.

"This project is a direct result of the advocacy of parent groups within the Shanty Bay school community. That passionate community spirit is what makes small schools such an integral part of our rural communities.

This new school will continue to foster that local community spirit within a new and modern learning facility," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey.

The province has earmarked a portion of the funding to upgrade 15 existing schools in Ontario by 2023, including replacing ageing heating and A/C systems, roof and window repairs and accessibility features.

The school funding announcement comes as Minister Lecce indicated Ontario's back to school plan would be revealed next week.

Premier Doug Ford has been signalling that he wants students in class five days a week.